Blac Chyna Visited by Police Over Child Neglect Accusations

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Police paid a visit to Blac Chyna on Sunday evening, following an earlier visit to check on Dream Kardashian.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that they "responded to a disturbance" at the reality star's home on Sunday, Jan. 20. Multiple outlets report that authorities received a call alleging that the star was intoxicated and neglecting Dream and her older son King, 6.

However, the claims were found to be untrue since the police report that there "were no arrests" at the residence.

Then, on Monday afternoon, police were once again called to the property to attend to a "civil standby." The police asserted that there were no incidents between the two parties while they were there. 

Read

Blac Chyna Shares a Rare Photo of Dream Kardashian Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

TMZ reports that the initial dispute was between Chyna and her former makeup artist, who reportedly left her belongings at Blac Chyna's home.

The police reportedly visited the residence a second time to escort the artist so she could get her remaining belongings. 

E! News has reached out to Blac Chyna's rep and lawyer for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, Court Appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud and Avoids Jail Time

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Oscars 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

Emma Stone, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

So Glam! Take a Look Back at the Best Dresses of All Time From the SAG Awards

Best Looks, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Iris Van Herpen

Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Fall 2019

SAG Awards 2019: By the Numbers

Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Jessica Simpson's Baby Shower Revealed the Baby's Name In the Cutest Way

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Denies Threatening Suicide During Argument With Colt Johnson

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.