Kylie Jenner Denies Second Pregnancy as She Teases ''Exciting'' New Project

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 5:03 PM

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has us all on the edge of our seats with a secret project that's in the works. 

On Monday afternoon, the reality star tweeted, "I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for awhile i can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy."

But, first things first, let's clear up some of those rumors about what she plans to reveal. Right off the bat, the makeup mogul assures her fans that she is def not pregnant. When a curious Twitter user asks if she has a bun in the oven, Kylie is quick to respond, "Noooo lol."

Okay, so if it isn't a baby then fans wonder if she is planning to make her musical debut. However, Kylie apparently finds that laughable since she says, "Nooo hah."

And she also revealed that the project is not related to Kylie Cosmetics. So, fans have been left scratching their heads over what this "new project" could possibly be. 

Kylie Jenner's Modeling Pics

Potential ideas of her project that are swirling around on the internet include a cookbook, since she said "cooking" up something. Others speculate that she and YouTuber James Charles are going to drop a collaboration. Others are crossing their fingers that a second season of Life of Kylie happens. The list goes on. 

The 21-year-old didn't give any other indications about when she would make the big announcement, but it likely won't be anytime soon since the mom is busy celebrating her baby Stormi Webster's first birthday. 

Stormi, Kylie and their bff Jordyn Woods spent the weekend in Turks & Caicos' Hawksbill Estate that rents for approximately $13,700. It was the ultimate getaway to celebrate the little one's birthday and the celebrations are just beginning. 

So, it looks like there is not one, but two exciting events in the pipeline. 

