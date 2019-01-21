Ben Higgins Says He's ''Not Hiding'' His New Girlfriend But Isn't Ready to Go Public

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 2:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Higgins

Courtesy of iHeartRadio

Ben Higgins is navigating his latest relationship on his own terms. 

Last week, the reality TV star sent shock waves through Bachelor Nation when he admitted to dating someone new following his 2017 split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell. Now, in a sneak peek from tonight's episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, Higgins is slowly but surely peeling back the curtain on his love life. 

When answering a fan's question, the 29-year-old confirmed his girlfriend was not a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which is currently airing on ABC. 

He continued, "The reason that I just didn't want to put out names yet is because at some level I didn't even really mean to slip up. I didn't think I slipped up. I'm not hiding anything."

That said, Ben confessed he's not quite ready to take the next step in their relationship and introduce the mystery woman to his millions of followers.  

Photos

Bachelor Nation Stars Who Dated Celebrities

Ben said he's waiting for the "right timing" to "publicly put everything out there" and hopes to avoid "the pressure" that comes with dating in the spotlight.

"Dating is fun and it's exciting and I've been able to get back into it," he continued. "So life's good, but she's not from Colton's season. Not at all. Not from the show." 

So what else is there to know about the lucky lady who took Ben off the market? From his perspective, she's "the best, purest person" he knows, and to make matters a bit more complicated, they're currently doing long-distance. 

Fans of The Bachelor franchise have seemingly identified Ben's girlfriend as a Nashville, Tenn. resident and recent college graduate by the name of Jessica Clarke.

Hear more about Ben's love life when the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast drops tonight at 8 p.m. PST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Higgins , , The Bachelor , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Denies Second Pregnancy as She Teases ''Exciting'' New Project

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, 2014 CMT Awards

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman's Cancer Treatment Is ''Going Well''

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Watch Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's ''Final Moments'' Before Prison

Leida and Eric, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé’s Eric and Leida Get Police Visit Amid Abuse Accusations

Lady Gaga, Jazz & Piano

See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt

Here's Why Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Might Actually Be Dating

Duff Goldman, Johnna Goldman, Married

Food Network Star Duff Goldman Marries Girlfriend Johnna Under a T-Rex

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.