90 Day Fiancé’s Eric and Leida Get Police Visit Amid Abuse Accusations

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 2:30 PM

Leida and Eric, 90 Day Fiance

TLC

Eric and Leida Rosenbrook were visited by the police after accusations of abuse surfaced on the internet.

E! News can confirm that Wisconsin police visited the 90 Day Fiancé stars at their Baraboo, Wisc. home on Sunday after they received allegations of abuse. 

According to screenshots of messages obtained by blogger John Yates, Leida alleges that Eric "pulled my hairs really hard and grab it until I can stand up and grabbed my wrist both of them and put me on the corner." The 29-year-old claims she then "was about to kill my self with a knife." However, Leida reportedly was stopped by Eric, who then "abused me after that." 

E! News has not been able to independently verify the validity of the alleged text messages.

In a statement later shared to Leida's Instagram account, Leida and Eric confirmed the alleged altercation. "A domestic incident did take place between Eric and Leida on 1/20/19," the caption read. "The couple asked that you please respect their desire to keep things private at this time."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

As news of the police visit emerged, Eric shared a candid photo of himself and his wife with the caption, "Good times and great memories. Once the haters get bored, we'll return to making these. Just hang in there hon. Don't let them get you down."

This isn't the first time Eric and Leida made headlines. Back in December, the couple began allegedly receiving death threats from viewers, prompting them to contact police. Authorities told E! News that they were able to contact the person or people making the threats and the case is now closed. 

However, Leida and Eric were frightened enough to claim they were quitting reality TV for good. "This is not fair. This is not worth it at all. We are never going to do this again. We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the front line. I'm telling you guys, we are never going to do this again," Leida shared in a post that has since been deleted. "We are never going to do this again. No. I swear to God. Once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they never showed on the show."

E! News has reached out to Eric and Leida for comment. 

