Here's Why Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Might Actually Be Dating

Has Hollywood found its next power couple?

Certain tabloids have fans shipping the possibility of a romance between Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron, especially after People reported the A-list pair met six months ago and have "spent some time together" since then.

According to the outlet, Brad and Charlize first crossed paths while shooting a campaign for watch brand Breitling alongside Adam Driver. So did sparks fly between the actors? As it stand, it's not exactly clear.

As a source tells People, "...anything that may have happened beyond [the photoshoot] remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, The Sun claims Brad and Charlize began dating over Christmas and were introduced by her former fiancé Sean Penn, which People calls "false." While they've yet to comment publicly on the particulars of their relationship, the U.K.-based outlet even alleges they recently met up to enjoy a cozy date night at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.