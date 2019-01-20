Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Has This Cute Nickname for Her

Meghan Markle may just be the ultimate millennial.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin took a trip to London over the weekend and stopped by for a quick reunion with the Duchess of Sussex herself. Martin posted a photo from their day together, which included tea and chocolate truffles. They also had some avocado toast, which is the ultimate shout out to Meghan's native California. There are also those who believe avocado toast is the reason why millennials can't afford to buy homes, but that's beside the point.

Plus, it turns out that although she lives in Kensington Palace now (soon to be Frogmore Cottage), the former Suits star hasn't lost her cooking skills.

"Back to our Tig days," Martin captured the photo with a heart emoji. "Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"