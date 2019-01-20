Ja Rule Defends Himself Amid Fyre Festival Documentaries: "I Too Was Hustled, Scammed, Bamboozled"

Ja Rule wants to clarify the circumstances surrounding the infamous Fyre Festival.

The rapper and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland co-organized the festival, which was advertised an exclusive and luxurious music-filled weekend in the Bahamas. Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski were some of the promoters for the big weekend. Those who attended it, however, were in for a rude awakening and likened the surroundings to "a disaster," "refugee camp" and "mass chaos."

Fyre Festival came back into the news cycle last week after both Hulu and Netflix released documentaries about the weekend that went viral on social media.

Although McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud in July 2017 and later sentenced to 6 years in prison, Ja Rule is insisting he's in the clear. "I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???" he tweeted Sunday morning.