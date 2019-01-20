Kylie Jenner Invites "Lovebirds" Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on Vacation

Justin Bieber wants in on Kylie Jenner's tropical getaway.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau, Travis Scott, are currently on vacation with their daughter, Stormi Webster, to celebrate her first birthday. Kylie has been posting sweet snaps to social media throughout the weekend, showing off the gorgeous location.

"don't ever wanna leave," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned one breathtaking photo of the beachside paradise.

"Wow lucky where's the invite to hails and i," Justin commented on the post after seeing the picture.

In response, Kylie, who has been friends with Hailey and Justin for years, told the "Boyfriend" singer, "lolll you love birds can come next time."