U.S. Figure Skater John Coughlin Dead at 33

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Champion U.S. figure skater John Coughlin has passed away at the age of 33, his sister confirmed on Facebook.
"My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life earlier today," Angela Laune wrote on Friday. "I have no words. I love you John. Always Always Brother Bear..."
Angela later shared that a funeral for John will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 29 and the visitation will be the day before in Kansas City.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," she wrote to her Facebook friends on Saturday. "The love is helping us during such an incredible loss."
Angela returned to Facebook early Sunday to write, "Dad and I are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during this time of tremendous grief and mourning. We have received so many messages and calls and appreciate each and every one more than can possibly be imagined."
"My brother was loved beyond measure not just by family, but by all of the people that truly knew him," she continued. "Dad and I are feeling that love. Know that we see the support and appreciate it more than words can express. We are trying to respond to everyone while we are also planning for John. We are sending our love out to everyone who has reached out."
The U.S. Figure Skating Twitter account also shared a message following John's death.
"We are stunned at the news of the death of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin," the tweet reads. "Our heartfelt and deepest sympathies are with his father Mike, sister Angela and the rest of his family. Out of respect to the family, we will have no further comment until a later time."
On Jan. 17, U.S. Figure Skating officials announced that John had been temporarily suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Further details on the reason for the temporary suspension were not shared.