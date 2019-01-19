Chicago West Turns 1! Inside Her Alice in Wonderland-Themed Party

Just like that, little Chicago West is 1!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby girl celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday, 12 months after the couple welcomed their second daughter via a surrogate. In honor of baby Chi's milestone, the family had a little celebration featuring her famous siblings. 

Based on the photos shared on social media, the reality star family celebrated with gifts, treats and Alice in Wonderland decorations galore.

Kim turned her home into a magical wonderland, which she documented all over social media. The decorations, just like other birthday festivities, were unbeatable.

"Kim went all out for Chicago's party and changed her house into a Disneyland/Alice & Wonderland theme. The decor is extreme and she's really excited about it," a source told E! News. "Kim wanted all of the cousins to dress in theme and Chicago has her own custom costume."

The KKW Beauty owner's home turned into a giant maze and guests were also greeted by Alice and the Queen of Hearts.

What else could a birthday girl want? 

Perhaps her first luxury car. No Kardashian-Jenner-West birthday would be complete without a standout present.  For Chicago, it was a pint-sized neon yellow Mercedes G-Wagon—that matches her famous mama's, no less. 

Plus, there was plenty of family time as Chi and her older brother, Saint West, and big sister, North West, checked out the new wheels together. 

Take a look inside the fantastical party in E!'s gallery below:

Chicago West, Birthday

Brotherly Love

Big brother Saint helped Chicago stay hydrated before the party.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

A very important date

Chicago and her guests enjoyed an Alice in Wonderland cake, which was made by Hansen's Cakes.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

Birthday girl!

Chicago stood in her kitchen before the festivities got underway. 

North West, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Family time

North, True and Khloe smiled for a cute selfie.

North West, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Just Angelic

True and North looked glam as they took a selfie.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Mommy-Daughter Day

Khloe Kardashian posed with her daughter True Thompson at the party. North West is already a skilled photographer because she gets photo credit!

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

Bring on the bounce

The party even included a fun bounce castle.

Chicago West, Birthday

Instagram

Mad Hatters

Different hats were on the table at Chicago's fun party.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

Down the rabbit hole

Kim Kardashian had a keyhole-shaped entrance to the grand party.

Chicago West, Birthday Party

Instagram

All hail the queen

The Queen of Hearts and Alice chatted at the entrance before guests had to walk through a complex maze.

Chicago West, Birthday

Royal Flush

The inside of Kim's house was decked out in Alice in Wonderland decorations.

Of course, there was no shortage of birthday love from Chi's proud parents. "Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!" Needless to say, it was a sweet night to finish off the little one's first year. 

Happy Birthday, Chicago!

