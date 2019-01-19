Meet Meghan Markle's Dashing New Communications Secretary Christian Jones

LDNP, KEMU/BACKGRID
World, meet Christian Jones.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently hired a new high-level staffer, who was spotted out with the Duchess of Sussex just days after news broke that her bodyguard quit. Jones joins The Firm as the new Deputy Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan and Jones were seen talking over lunch in London on Friday. The Duchess wore a navy coat, light blue jeans and nude pumps. Jones donned a black coat and scarf.
Here's everything we know so far about Christian Jones.
Jones' LinkedIn page shows that he's been working for the royals since December. He also happens to bear some resemblance to Joseph Fiennes circa Shakespeare in Love.
According to Daily Mail, his new job duties involve running press operations and advising the Kensington royals on media interactions. Prior to his new gig with the Dukes and Duchesses, Jones worked as the Brexit speechwriter for Member of Parliament David Davis. Davis was the former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union between 2016 and 2018, but stepped down from that position in July.
Jones worked with the Department for Exiting the European Union for a little over two years.
Before Brexit, however, he had a long stint at HM Treasury, which British government's economic and finance ministry. That job fits well with his studies at Cardiff University. Jones graduated with First Class Honors and he specialized in economics. Jones also happened to be the social secretary of his school's tennis team.
Meghan and Prince Harry have seen some high turnover in their staff since the royal wedding (another aide resigned in December), but Jones is one big name walking into Kensington Palace rather than out.
The 37-year-old's bodyguard is leaving her position after less than a year on the job. According to People, however, it's due to her leaving the Metropolitan Police force and has nothing to do with the Duchess' rumored "difficult" behavior.
In a few months, Jones is going to have to add one more name to his press list: baby Sussex!