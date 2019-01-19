Ariana Grande Sends Message to Mac Miller on His Birthday

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 19, 2019 11:00 AM

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

GC Images

Ariana Grande took a moment away from celebrating her new chart-topping song "7 Rings" to mourn her ex, Mac Miller

Miller would have turned 27 on Saturday and many fans and loved ones—including Grande—sent their elegiac birthday wishes to him. "miss u,"  Grande tweeted right after midnight.

The artists dated for about two years and broke up in May, but the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has shown no shortage of love for him since his sudden and tragic death on September 7.

About a week after his death, Grande posted a video of him telling a story while they ate dinner together. "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times," she captioned it. "i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

Photos

Mac Miller: Life in Pictures

Grande posted about him again on social media just days after releasing her other hit song "Thank U, Next" where she sings about her exes, including Miller and ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

"Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel," she sings in the beginning of the song.

Sources told E! News after Grande and Davidson's breakup that Miller's death had a big impact on it. One insider said at the time she was "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now. Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."

On Nov. 5, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner—Coroner revealed Miller's cause of death was from mixed drug toxicity. The next day, the Boca Raton, Fla. native said on Twitter in response to a fan video, "He's supposed to be here."

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miller left a life-long emotional mark on Grande, and she made their connection even more permanent in December. After her split from Davidson, Grande covered up one of her tattoos about the SNL comedian and instead covered it with a shout-out to Miller's dog, Myron. She first showed off the new ink in a behind-the-scenes moment while filming the "Thank U, Next" music video.

Myron continues to be a presence in Grande's life, as seen on her Instagram Stories and social media.

Some other Grande fans believe Miller is immortalized in her song "Imagine."

On Dec. 7, Miller was nominated for his first Grammy for his album Swimming.

Happy birthday to the late Mac Miller. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones today.

