Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jan. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

All impulse shoppers please say I. 

Ok, now that we've all identified ourselves as people that like to spend money (sorry not sorry), it's time to figure out what's actually worth it and what's not. It's different for everyone, but sometimes it just happens that you regret a purchase. Well let us tell you: Right now is not one of those times. Why? Because we've carefully curated a list of would-be impulse buys that you won't regret.

From a cozy cashmere blanket to staple leopard-print booties, these are all items you can bank on. 

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

Tony Bianco Tommi Sandal

BUY IT: $165 at Revolve

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

CHANEL LE BLANC LIGHT CREATOR BRIGHTENING MAKEUP BASE BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 40 SUNSCREEN

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

Coach 1941 Small Zip Around Wallet With Pyramid Eye

BUY IT: $150 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

MISSOMA Evil Eye Necklace

BUY IT: $114 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

I.AM.GIA Kiki Crop Top

BUY IT: $80 at Revolve

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

BECCA x Khloe Kardashian & Malika Haqq Bronze Glow Palette

BUY IT: $44 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

NORDSTROM SIGNATURE Cashmere Cable Knit Blanket

BUY IT: $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

RAYE Leo Bootie

BUY IT: $228 at Revolve

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

BUY IT: $64 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

THE UPSIDE Royal Garden Midi Pant

BUY IT: $109 at Revolve

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

ALLSAINTS Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

BUY IT: $498 at Revolve

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

Sonya Dakar Nutrasphere Flash Facial

BUY IT: $76 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

Free People Vegan High Rise Pant

BUY IT: $78 at Revolve

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

Free People Mile High Fringe Scarf

BUY IT: $68 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers

BUY IT: $140 at Shopbop

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style , Beauty

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Ready to Wed Now: Inside Their Plans for Over-the-top Summer Vows

Billy McFarland, Fyre

Fyre Festival's Failure Was Only the Tip of the Iceberg: Inside Billy McFarland's Greatest Party That Never Was

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Lip Sync For Their Lives

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She's Jason Tartick's ''Sweet Girlfriend'' During Surprise Visit

Bachelor in Paradise, Taylor Nolan, Derek Peth

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Is Dating Again 7 Months After Derek Peth Breakup

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

Terry Fator

America's Got Talent Winner Terry Fator Denies Mother's Elder Abuse Accusation

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.