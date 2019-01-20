Fashion-Forward Maternity Dresses

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
Mamas-to-be, it sure is an exciting time!
First off, congrats on the bun in the oven. And second, how enthused are you to rock stretchy pants for nine months? You're the queen and pretty much anything you say goes, so go on and wear whatever you want. Because, hey, it's most important that you're comfortable. But about when you want to dress up? Well, there are tons of super chic maternity dresses out there. And even better, they're not all that expensive.
Want to check 'em out? Keep scrolling mama!
Wear this casual striped funnel neck dress all season long.
Stay warm and look cool in this go-to sweatshirt dress.
You can't go wrong with this classic babydoll dress.
This super soft and stretchy dress is one of our favs!
Be a boss in this simple wrap dress that will keep up with all your plans.
Take this look to the office or our on date night.
Stay in style and on budget with this form fitting dress from Asos.
These florals got us in our feelings. Is it spring yet?
Slip into this stunning blue number and order yourself a mock-tini, girl!
Perfect for your baby shower, or your gender reveal?
Show off your new curves with this sexy mini.
Hot mamma coming through! This dress will win for best dressed at the party.
We love anything with elastic! Especially this cute dress with street smart style.
Channel your inner mamma lion with this flirty dress in fashionable leopard print.
Rock this elegant yet practical dress to feel like royalty on your next night out.
This dress is perfect for any expectant mother, especially if you're expecting a boy!
Stay cute and warm in this adorable hooded sweater dress.
Stay stylish and comfortable in this fashion-forward choker dress.
This versatile top with trendy metallic accents is a must have.
Dress that bump up in a cute denim wrap for perfect street style.
This wrap dress is perfect for the office or a late night affair.
This flattering cut is perfect to show off that new bump!
