Fashion-Forward Maternity Dresses

Mamas-to-be, it sure is an exciting time!

First off, congrats on the bun in the oven. And second, how enthused are you to rock stretchy pants for nine months? You're the queen and pretty much anything you say goes, so go on and wear whatever you want. Because, hey, it's most important that you're comfortable. But about when you want to dress up? Well, there are tons of super chic maternity dresses out there. And even better, they're not all that expensive.

Want to check 'em out? Keep scrolling mama!

MATERNITY Stripe Midi Bodycon Dress

Wear this casual striped funnel neck dress all season long.

BUY IT: $55 at Topshop

Maternity Tie Waist Sweatshirt Dress

Stay warm and look cool in this go-to sweatshirt dress.

BUY IT: $28 at Target

Maternity Velvet Babydoll Dress

You can't go wrong with this classic babydoll dress.

BUY IT: $28 at Target

Asymmetrical Maternity Dress

This super soft and stretchy dress is one of our favs!

BUY IT: $44 at Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Wrap Mini Dress

Be a boss in this simple wrap dress that will keep up with all your plans.

BUY IT: $48 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Dress

Take this look to the office or our on date night.

BUY IT: $40 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Maternity High Neck Rib Bodycon Mini Dress

Stay in style and on budget with this form fitting dress from Asos.

BUY IT: $29 at Asos

True Violet Maternity Floral Pencil dress with Open Back

These florals got us in our feelings. Is it spring yet?

BUY IT: $64 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Pleated Velvet Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

Slip into this stunning blue number and order yourself a mock-tini, girl!

BUY IT: $52 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Maternity kimono Pleated Midi Dress

Perfect for your baby shower, or your gender reveal?

BUY IT: $56 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Maternity Mini Velvet Dress

Show off your new curves with this sexy mini.

BUY IT: $17 at Asos

ASOS DESIGN Maternity kimono pleated midi dress

Hot mamma coming through! This dress will win for best dressed at the party.

BUY IT: $60 at Asos

 

New Look Maternity Dress with Elasticated Waist in Gray

We love anything with elastic! Especially this cute dress with street smart style.

BUY IT: $29 at Asos

Glamorous Bloom Button Front Shift Dress in Leopard

Channel your inner mamma lion with this flirty dress in fashionable leopard print.

BUY IT: $45 at Asos

Queen Bee wrap front maxi dress in black

Rock this elegant yet practical dress to feel like royalty on your next night out.

BUY IT: $76 at Asos

Mamalicious Button Front Tunic Dress

This dress is perfect for any expectant mother, especially if you're expecting a boy!

BUY IT: $48 at Asos

Mamalicious Hoodied Dress

Stay cute and warm in this adorable hooded sweater dress.

BUY IT: $45 at Asos

Mamalicious Choker Midi Shift Dress

Stay stylish and comfortable in this fashion-forward choker dress.

BUY IT: $18 at Asos

Mamalicious Metallic Foiled Sheer Shirt Dress

This versatile top with trendy metallic accents is a must have.

BUY IT: $51 at Asos

Mamalicious Denim Wrap Dress

Dress that bump up in a cute denim wrap for perfect street style.

BUY IT: $30 at Asos

Mamalicious Nursing Jersey Wrap Dress

This wrap dress is perfect for the office or a late night affair.

BUY IT: $45 at Asos

Motherhood Maternity Ruched Sheath Dress

This flattering cut is perfect to show off that new bump!

BUY IT: $40 at Macys

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

