Oprah Winfrey Surprises Fans at True Food Kitchen's Winter Harvest Dinner

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 3:34 PM

Oprah, True Food

Kate Jones/True Food Kitchen

Oprah Winfrey surprised attendees at True Food Kitchen's Winter Harvest Community Dinner this week.

On Thursday, the award-winning restaurant brand, devoted to the understanding of positive nutrition and healthy living, celebrated its new seasonal menu with an intimate dinner at its Pasadena, Calif. restaurant. True Food Kitchen investor Winfrey made a special guest appearance at the dinner, where she and fellow attendees, including True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone, enjoyed food prepared by the brand's lead chef, Robert McCormick.

The dinner is part of an ongoing series in support of the brand's mission to bring people together to eat better, feel better and celebrate a passion for healthy living. 

Read

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Are Giving the Relationship Advice You Need

The dinner included a healthy four-course dinner with accompanying specialty cocktails featuring produce from Winfrey's Maui farm.

Oprah, True Food

Kate Jones/True Food Kitchen

The menu featured dishes—served family style—and specialty cocktails.

Oprah, True Food

Kate Jones/True Food Kitchen

Burrata & Spinach Tart, Sweet & Sour Winter Squash, Grilled Broccolini, Mauritius Island Red Fish, Spiced Yacón Pie, Rose Margarita and Irish Coffee were among the menu items.

