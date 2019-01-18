Ahoy, Matey! The Bachelor Is Making His Pirate Dreams Come True in Sneak Peek

Arrr, there be pirate shenanigans afoot on The Bachelor next week.
On the next group date, Colton Underwood gets to live out what we assume to be big dreams of billowy shirts by dressing up as a pirate on a pirate ship and acting out a strange play while his bachelorettes watch excitedly. E! News was on set for the date, and we've got your exclusive first look at the adventure above.
Pirate Colton is, fortunately, not interested in pillaging and plundering or recovering buried gold or finding some acting skills, but he's actually in search of "the greatest treasure the world has ever seen: love."
The women just think Colton's so sexy in his pirate captain costume, and Demi naturally declares that she herself is life's greatest treasure so he doesn't even have to keep looking. Meanwhile, all we can concentrate on is the fact that there's been a place in Los Angeles where we could have learned to sword fight on a pirate ship and we had no idea!
Based on the acting in this clip, this whole thing is going to be very fun and not at all embarrassing to watch, so be sure to watch E! News for our exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of this epic date before it airs on Monday.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM