Kim Kardashian Effectively Makes Peace With Taylor Swift by Listening to Her Music

Kim Kardashian has clearly moved on from the Taylor Swift drama.

For those who don't have Snapchat or who don't follow the cosmetics mogul, a Taylor fan account on Twitter caught Kim jamming out to the pop star's hit song "Delicate."

Putting things delicately (pun intended), the reality TV star is definitely sending a message to the singer or at least that's what fans think.

Earlier this week, Kim made it known she was "over" the Taylor feud when she and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Host Andy Cohen asked a series of juicy questions pertaining to the family's recent celebrity fights, asking Kim straightforward whether or not there was still a "beef with Taylor after all that went down."

"Over it," the 38-year-old star said, shaking her head. "No [I haven't had any communication with Taylor], I feel like we've all moved on."