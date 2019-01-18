Here's Why Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime TV Is Delayed Again

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 1:25 PM
Wendy Williams isn't ready to return to her purple chair just yet.
The Wendy Williams Show viewers hoping to see the talk-show host on the small screen are going to have to wait a little longer.
E! News has learned the show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21 and will produce brand-new episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28.
"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves' Disease that will require treatment," The Hunter Family said in a statement on Instagram. "Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital."
The statement continued, "Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being."
During this week's shows, panelists including Don Lemon, Carson Kressley, Heather McDonald, Bevy Smith, Ashleigh Banfield, Ali Wentworth and Mario Cantone have discussed "Hot Topics" in live episodes.
Debmar-Mercury, the media company that produces the show, expressed their full support for Wendy as she recovers.
"For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family," their statement read. "We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready."
Back in December, the 54-year-old host looked visibly uncomfortable during her show that airs live from New York City. She would later acknowledge the "less than stellar show" and offered an explanation for her behavior.
"I'm on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer," she wrote to her loyal Wendy watchers. "As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I've never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price."
Wendy continued, "I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks. (Yes I am definitely juicing over the next couple of weeks). Sorry again. I love you all!"
