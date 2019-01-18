R. Kelly and Sony Agree to Part Ways Amid Allegations

R. Kelly's career in the music industry appears to be changing yet again.

According to multiple reports, the singer and Sony have agreed to part ways on the heels of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

No external announcement of the move is planned in the immediate future, a source shared with Variety.

When music followers went to R. Kelly's page on RCA's website Friday morning, an "Error 404 - Page Not Found!" appeared on the screen.

E! News has reached out to R. Kelly's attorney for comment. Reps for both RCA Records and its parent company Sony Music declined comment to Variety.