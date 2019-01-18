Surprise! This Is How Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 1:00 PM
Bravo
The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were in for more than one surprise during their big trip to Tokyo. While celebrating Eva Marcille's Bachelorette party, Porsha Williams had announcement of her own to make—she's pregnant.
So, how'd she go about pulling off this big reveal? As you can see in the clip below, she learned how to say "I'm pregnant" in Japanese and enlisted NeNe Leakes' help in revealing the life-changing news. And Porsha was already the topic of conversation at the table before she dropped her big news—Kandi Burruss was talking about their strained relationship after some gossip.
"Looking back at the situation, I just feel like it got out of control, so with that being said I just want to move on, have a good old trip," Kandi said in the clip above.
Click play to see her big reveal.
Meanwhile, the episode on Sunday, Jan. 20 also includes NeNe struggling with the hardships of being Gregg's caretaker during his battle with cancer, and later she and Tanya Sam get into a heated confrontation that results in so much confusion.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?