Return Patient Jordan Details How He Became the "Lip King" After Botched

All hail the king! Lip king, that is.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's former patient Jordan gives an update on what he's been up to since his last appearance. As you may recall, the Manchester resident "was once a lip disaster" as his (previously massive) lips had filler leaking out of them.

At the time, the docs warned Jordan that he was "asking for a horrible complication." Thankfully, after meeting with the Botched docs, Jordan decided to take a step back from his over the top injections.

"After their advice—it did scare me a bit," Jordan explains in a confessional. "And then I was like, 'Oh! Maybe I need to calm down a bit and not inject so much."