Timothée Chalamet Rapping as 'Lil Timmy Tim Is the Best Video You'll See Today

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 11:30 AM
And here you thought you couldn't love Timothée Chalamet even more.
Before you kick off the weekend and plan for your big night out, we have one video that you have to see to believe.
While appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week, Timothée couldn't help but look back at his school days including a particular math class that sparked his creativity.
While doing an exam for statistics, students had to deliver a presentation. But the Beautiful Boy star wanted to do more of a statistics rap.
Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to 'Lil Timmy Tim?
"I posted it. I did it with a friend on the green screen in school," he explained. "I was going to Photoshop my teacher's face in but I got too lazy so now I'm just pointing around and there's nothing."
Without further ado, Graham Norton had the honor of sharing the "statistical rap styling's of 'Lil Timmy Tim" for us at home.
Wearing a gray V-neck tee with a red baseball cap (on sideways of course), Timothée tried to win over the teacher with his lyrics and skills.
"Look at me, It's Timmy T," he rapped. "Statistics, yo. Statistics, yo."
Somehow, someway, the teacher thought Timothée deserved a D for the project. We would beg to differ. Fast-forward to 1:35 in the video above to see the throwback clip for yourself.
