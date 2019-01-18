Misty Copeland Brings Things Full Circle With The Nutcracker Role

The holiday movie, directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, boasts a diverse roster of talent that includes Eugenio Derbez, Omid Djalili, Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Richard E. Grant, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Helen Mirren and Jack Whitehall. Being in such esteemed company gave Copeland a confidence boost. "I don't have a ton of experience, really, performing in front of a camera," she explained. "It's been a bit challenging, because I'm not reaching the back tier of the Metropolitan Opera House and emoting in that way; it's just for the camera that's right there in front of me, so it's almost like you have to tone it down a bit."

Although she acknowledged the similarities between acting and dancing, Copeland said, "The whole approach is just so, so different." In fact, the ballerina admitted, "It's almost more exhausting, because there's so much stopping and starting, which we're not used to [doing].

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is available Jan. 29 on Blu-ray and digital.