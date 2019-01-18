Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Wear Matching Swimsuits During Private Birthday Getaway

On an island in the sun, Kylie Jenner and her baby girl are going to have some fun.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued her getaway with Stormi Webster, the mother-daughter duo was able to enjoy some time by the pool.

What came next were a few family pictures that fans can't help but "like" on social media.

"Let's get away," Kylie wrote on Instagram as she posed in a green two-piece White Fox Swim bikini while holding Stormi. As for her daughter, she matched mommy in a green bathing suit as she kept her eyes on the nearby fountain.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were quick to like the photo with Ashley Tisdale writing what we were all thinking in the comments section: "Too cute!"