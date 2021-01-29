All the Celebs Who Love Oprah Winfrey As Much As You

Watch : Oprah Owns Over $150M Worth of Real Estate

What do you get the woman who has it all for her birthday? Easy: Love and adoration.

Iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey turns 67 Friday, January 29 and, naturally, we can't help but applaud her and everything she does. In addition to changing people's lives with her charitable endeavors, the mogul has had a brilliant acting career, with roles including A Wrinkle in Time, Selma, Beloved, The Color Purple and more. Plus, we have to shout out all the series she has produced—Greenleaf and Queen Sugar just to name a few—and her incredible taste when it comes to showering us with her favorite things.

Basically, she is a superhuman and we're not the only ones to who think so. Stars like Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Tiffany Haddish have not-so-subtly gushed about Oprah and we totally get it. She is a total superstar.

While Meryl Streep still wants to see her run for president, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and BFF Gayle King all have nothing but endless praise for her.