LOL! Watch Eric Stonestreet Crash Michael Bublé's Hidden Camera Prank

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 9:08 AM
Michael Bublé, is that you?
Ellen DeGeneres had the 43-year-old singer go undercover at a supermarket in Burbank, Calif. and stir up some shenanigans under the guise of a cashier. All of the antics were captured for Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
As part of the prank, DeGeneres gave Bublé an earpiece and then ordered him to follow her instructions. For instance, she had him stick out his tongue and tell customers he was nervous because it was his first day.
However, the four-time Grammy winner had one very unexpected customer—Eric Stonestreet. That's right! The Modern Family star brought his food items right up to Bublé's register. The talk-show host then ordered Bublé to make a "beep" sound every time he scanned an item. Of course, the crooner obliged.
"I smell something awry at my Handy Market," the actor said.
At this point, Bublé thought DeGeneres had turned the tables on him. However, it was all just a coincidence. Although, the Cameron character eventually caught on to the stunt.
"I didn't want to say anything," he said after Bublé's identity was revealed. ‘You're such a talented guy, man."
However, Stonestreet wasn't Bublé's only victim. The "Feeling Good" star also pulled the prank on a woman hoping to buy some groceries. He pretended to steal her credit card information, ate her bananas and told her all about his pet parrot. However, her reaction was priceless once she learned the truth.
After the high jinks, Stonestreet, Bublé and the shopper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and broke down the stunt.
The prank was done in honor of Bublé's Super Bowl LIII partnership with Bubly Sparkling Water. Watch the video to see the funny trick.
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
