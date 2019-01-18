Will Jealousy Derail This Seeking Sister Wife Couple From Adding a New Spouse?

So, you've decided to add another wife to your family. Should be easy enough…right? Not for Paige and Bernie McGee. Meet the new couple from Seeking Sister Wife above.

After a fire destroyed their home, this couple decided it was time for a fresh start—and a sister wife.

"When we were courting our first potential sister wife, I did have some jealousy issues. She was a good friend of both of ours, but even though she was my friend, it was hard to know that she and Bernie were texting and talking to each other privately," Paige says in the clip above. "Had a little bit of drama there with that."