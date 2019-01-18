Will Jealousy Derail This Seeking Sister Wife Couple From Adding a New Spouse?

So, you've decided to add another wife to your family. Should be easy enough…right? Not for Paige and Bernie McGee. Meet the new couple from Seeking Sister Wife above.
After a fire destroyed their home, this couple decided it was time for a fresh start—and a sister wife.
"When we were courting our first potential sister wife, I did have some jealousy issues. She was a good friend of both of ours, but even though she was my friend, it was hard to know that she and Bernie were texting and talking to each other privately," Paige says in the clip above. "Had a little bit of drama there with that."
However, Bernie says he thinks the jealousy came from hearing chatter of friends and family.
"No, the jealousies were mine," Paige corrects him. "That's just honest. I was jealous."
But the search started again, despite Paige being disengaged from the process. Bernie knows he needs his wife on board to add another one to the mix.
"I know last time we were courting…I saw a lot of hurt in your eyes, I don't want to see that again. But I'm ready to try it again," he tells her. "So, are you OK? Because that's what it all hinges on, how open you're going to be, how heartfelt you're going to be."
Is she ready? Click play on the video up top for more.
"I think my feelings about searching for a sister wife are a little complicated. On the one hand, have somebody that I'm close to, a best friend, on the other hand there's her being with my husband. That's hard to think about," she says.
Seeking Sister Wife premieres Sunday, 10 p.m. on TLC.