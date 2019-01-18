Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends His Kids Against Body Shamers: "Down With the Haters!"

"Way to make your kids look frumpy, you do your hair and make up to the T and let them walk out looking like they don't own a brush...." one critic commented.

"A little more attention to what the children were wearing at the premiere should and could have been in order. At the very least make sure their clothes are clean. Etc," another wrote.

"I'm getting so mad about this. Why do you let your kids get so fat? You advertise slimming products yourself. See how shabby they look. Shy yourself. They look like neglected with clothes that are too small," a third critiqued.

Well, their protective dad was appalled at the remarks, so he fired back with a lengthy comment. "I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!! For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don't know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie. So I apologize we didn't get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. Their [sic] kids .They're messy and dirty. That's what they do," he explained.

"And what's wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinkly little bundles of fun, laughter and love."