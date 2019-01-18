See Brittany Cartwright Finally Lose It in Dramatic Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

Brittany Cartwright has had it. The famously cool Vanderpump Rules star confronted her pals and finally snapped in the clip below.

"I just feel like people are waiting for me and Jax to mess up or that I'm hiding something, that we're not as good as we are," Brittany says in a confessional about her relationship with Jax Taylor. "When are people going to believe that we are happy?"

She's sick of it.

In the scene, Katie Maloney-Schwartz brings up Jax, which sparks Brittany's outburst. "I'm already on the brim of freaking out," she says tearfully after leaving. "It's not gonna be, like, my relationship is, like f—ked."