It's True: Cardi B Will Star in Pepsi's 2019 Super Bowl Commercial

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 5:00 AM
Cardi B is making money moves, all right.
A source confirms to E! News the 26-year-old "Twerk" rapper recently filmed a Pepsi commercial, set to debut Feb. 3 during the 2019 Super Bowl. TMZ broke the news Thursday, and E! News has reached out to Cardi B rep and Pepsi's spokesperson for additional comment.
Becoming a Pepsi spokesperson is a major coup for Cardi B, as she will be joining an elite list of actors, athletes, models and musicians to endorse the soft drink—a list that includes Christina Aguilera, David Beckham, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Drew Brees, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Cindy Crawford, Jeff Gordon, Enrique Iglesias, Michael Jackson, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, One Direction, Pink, Britney Spears and the Spice Girls.
Needless to say, it's going to be a big weekend for the "I Like It Rapper," who is up for five Grammys. Cardi B is set to headline the last night of the three-day Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival Feb. 2 with Bruno Mars in Atlanta; the festival kicks off Jan. 31 with Ludacris, Metro Boomin, Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Jon and Lil Yachty, while Aerosmith will headline the show Feb. 1.
"Atlanta is a city with such a strong music culture, that we wanted to work together with our partners at On Location Experiences to bring a music festival to the city that has something for everyone and pays homage to the city's history of iconic music," Shana Barry, director of experiential at Bud Light, said. "Between bringing some of the biggest acts out there right now along with some local Atlanta flavor, we hope that we can give people a chance to come together, drink a few beers and have an unforgettable experience during Super Bowl weekend."
Cardi B had been in talks to join Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but negotiations between the "Girl Like You" collaborators fell apart. Cardi B's rep told Page Six, "The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement...But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend."
It shouldn't have come as a surprise that she turned down the opportunity to perform with Maroon 5. Last year, TMZ asked Cardi B, "When will we see you perform in a Halftime Show?"
The rapper's response: "When they hire Colin Kaepernick back."
Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi will join Maroon 5 onstage instead.
