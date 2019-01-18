It's True: Cardi B Will Star in Pepsi's 2019 Super Bowl Commercial

Cardi B had been in talks to join Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but negotiations between the "Girl Like You" collaborators fell apart. Cardi B's rep told Page Six, "The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement...But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend."

It shouldn't have come as a surprise that she turned down the opportunity to perform with Maroon 5. Last year, TMZ asked Cardi B, "When will we see you perform in a Halftime Show?"

The rapper's response: "When they hire Colin Kaepernick back."

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi will join Maroon 5 onstage instead.