Supergirl's Dreamer Suits Up in First Look at Nicole Maines' Costume

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 10:30 AM

Supergirl, Nicole Maines, Dreamer

The CW

Nia Nal is finally about to go from sleepy journalist to superhero. 

Nicole Maines is making her debut as Dreamer, TV's first transgender superhero, in the January 27 episode of Supergirl, when her costume will finally be unveiled on the show. The CW has released the first look at the costume a couple weeks early and we gotta say it looks pretty sweet. Purple is definitely her color! 

The episode, called "Blood Memory," takes Nia and Kara to Nia's hometown for a visit during the annual Harvest Festival. Kate Burton guest stars as Nia's mother, who encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. During this visit, we'll learn Nia's backstory and everything about the origin of her powers and how they work. 

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

The episode also finds Alex (Chyler Leigh) dealing with a street drug that makes people violent and gives them temporary superpowers, which sounds like buckets of fun for her. 

While Nia's costume will be first glimpsed in the January 27 episode, she'll be fully suited up for the first time in the February 17 episode, titled "Menagerie." 

The CW superhero series returns this Sunday for the first time post-Elseworlds crossover with Supergirl making Colonel Haley angry by refusing to do what he tells her, which sounds pretty correct. 

Supergirl airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

