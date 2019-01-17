Kendall Jenner Emotionally Details Her ''Debilitating'' Struggle With Acne

Kendall Jenner is opening up about the emotional journey she experienced due to acne.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the model shares that while she understands there are "much bigger problems happening in the world," her battle with acne was "debilitating" at times. "It's something that I've dealt with since I was a young teen and has caused me to feel anxious, helpless and insecure," the 22-year-old writes.

To the average outsider, Kendall's life seems glamorous and carefree, but she hopes to change that by showing a "younger generation that not everything is perfect."

Moreover, Kendall says, "As humans, I don't think we share our insecurities enough because we live in a time where being "perfect" is the standard."

She continues, "We curate our life online and pick the pretty moments to post."