Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Baby No. 2

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 4:31 PM

Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega

Instagram

The PenaVega crew is about to be a party of four!

On Thursday afternoon, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega had a big announcement to share on Instagram. As it turns out, they are expecting their second child.

"Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!" the actress shared with her followers while holding a Clear Blue positive pregnancy test. "Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!!  Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!"

Carlos added, "It's HAPPENING... AGAIN!  WE'RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have 'kids!' Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!"

And for those wondering about their son's reaction, Carlos posted a video showing Ocean letting out a big scream!

Famous friends including Jordin Sparks, Paris Hilton, Lacey Chabert, Rumer Willis and more were quick to express their congratulations in the comments section.

Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega

Instagram

It's no secret that the Hollywood couple loves being parents. In fact, when E! News caught up with the pair, both actors couldn't help but share how much joy their son brings into their lives.

"It's so cliché but you see this little thing that two people created and being able to see pieces of Carlos in Ocean…Ocean is so much like his daddy," Alexa shared with us back in 2017. "I fall in love with this baby and then it just makes my love for my husband even stronger."

She continued, "I don't know how women or men do it alone with a newborn. Just having him has given me the extra push I've needed and I know it's the same for him."

And for those wondering how they can keep up with the couple's journey this pregnancy, you're in luck! The pair has already launched a new season of Lex Loves Les on YouTube. 

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

 

