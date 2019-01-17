Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Baby No. 2

The PenaVega crew is about to be a party of four!

On Thursday afternoon, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega had a big announcement to share on Instagram. As it turns out, they are expecting their second child.

"Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!" the actress shared with her followers while holding a Clear Blue positive pregnancy test. "Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!"

Carlos added, "It's HAPPENING... AGAIN! WE'RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family! This year we will officially be able to say we have 'kids!' Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!"