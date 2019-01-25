10 Reasons Why Megan Mullally Is Going to Ace Hosting the SAG Awards

We can't get enough of Megan Mullally!

This Sunday, the Will & Grace star will take on hosting the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It's only the second time in history that the ceremony honoring actors has had an emcee. Last year, Kristen Bell was the first-ever host of the SAG Awards and she brought the laughs.

We know Mullally will show off her own comedic chops when she takes the stage at the Shrine Auditorium this weekend.

After all, the 60-year-old performer is a show business veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the industry so we should expect sketches, musical numbers and more from the fan-favorite actress.

The Parks and Recreation actress is no stranger to award shows. In addition to winning numerous trophies (including four SAG Awards) herself, she was also the host of the TV Land Awards in 2006.

Find out all the reasons why Mullally is the perfect choice to host the SAG Awards below.