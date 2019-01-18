LOL! Watch the Dating #NoFilter Comedians Play an "Oh My God!" Drinking Game

Someone call Guinness World Records!

In this sneak peek from Dating #NoFilter's season premiere (Monday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 p.m.), the comedian commentators are shocked to see how many times one woman can say, "Oh my god!" on a first date.

"We need to have a drinking game for every time she says, 'Oh my god!'" Zach Noe Towers remarks to his counterpart Kelsey Darragh.

Understandably, Zach becomes concerned about "alcohol poisoning" after the young lady states the popular phrase after almost everything her date reveals. Case in point: the girl says, "Oh my god!" after her suitor reveals he has a 50-year-old brother.

"She's shocked that anyone alive was 50," Nina Parker hilariously quips. "You don't die at 50?"