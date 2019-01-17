How a Shirtless Scene and Playing Dead Changed The Good Place's William Jackson Harper

Being dead has been good for William Jackson Harper. As one of the stars of The Good Place, Harper has seen his life change dramatically—in some ways.

"First off, a lot things are exactly the same. I still take the subway around the city all day, I live in the same place. Everything is very much the same in that regard. I think the thing that's different now is every now and again I get an ego boost from a fan of the show who just comes up and is like, ‘Hey, man. I really like the show and I really like your work on it,'" Harper told E! News. "Or I have these interviews, like I'm having with you right now. I'm just so used to working and no one really paying that much attention to the work that I'm doing that it's interesting, it's strange to sort of have people take notice."