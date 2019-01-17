Queer Eye's Fab 5 Recreate Beyoncé's Coachella Set on Lip Sync Battle

As the song goes, "I know the world and I know who I am / It's 'bout time I show it!"

The only thing that could have improved tonight's episode of Lip Sync Battle would be if Beyoncé herself showed up, just as she did during Channing Tatum's performance three years ago. But even without Queen Bey's involvement, Queer Eye's Fab 5—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—channeled her stage presence.

The Netflix stars were divided into two teams, with Berk, France and Porowski doing Britney Spears' "Work Bitch" and Brown and Van Ness covering Beyoncé and Lady Gaga's "Telephone."