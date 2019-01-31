It's Portia de Rossi's Birthday! See Her Best Photos With Wife Ellen DeGeneres to Celebrate

Happy birthday, Portia De Rossi!

Today the Australian actress turns 46 years old and what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at her sweetest moments with her No.1 fan, her wife and her ride or die, Ellen DeGeneres?

The power couple has been marred since 2008 and more than a decade later fans are still obsessed with these two and we can see why. They are adorable together, are always supporting one another and clearly are madly in love.

Even though we love the birthday girl as an actress, especially in her roles on shows like Arrested Development, Aly McBeal and Scandal, it's her longtime romance with everyone's favorite talk show host DeGeneres that makes us love her even more.

Over the years this duo has proved that love can conquer all and that you can have two successful people in a relationship and come out stronger because of it.