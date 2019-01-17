Riverdale Will Take on Heathers: The Musical With a 9-Song Episode

CW
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 11:30 AM
Forget Carrie, this year is all about Heather when Riverdale takes on another musical episode featuring Heathers: The Musical. Riverdale did Carrie: The Musical in April 2018.
"Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "And everyone is singing…"
See the cast list below.
Up top is a photo of Madelaine Petsch, as Cheryl, where she's channeling Heather Chandler. Look for Cheryl to break the news to Kevin (Corey Cott) in the Wednesday, March 13 episode of the CW series. Kevin is directing the musical in the show.
Heathers: The Musical ran off-Broadway in New York in 2014. It gained cult status and a PG-13 version of the show was developed for performance in high schools. The musical is based on the 1989 film Heathers, which took place at Westerberg High, a school ruled by the hottest and cruelest girls—all named Heather. Bu misfit Veronica Sawyer and new boyfriend J.D. planned to shake things up.
The movie starred Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty. A TV adaptation of the movie was made and plagued with controversy and delays, but it finally aired in October 2018 on the Paramount Network.
The next musical episode, featuring nine songs, will air Wednesday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on the CW.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.
