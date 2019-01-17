Prince Philip Uninjured After Being Involved in Car Crash

Prince Philip had quite the day on the roads.

Buckingham Palace confirms to E! News that the 97-year-old royal family member experienced a car accident Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, he appears to be doing a-okay.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," a spokesperson shared in a statement. "The Duke was not injured."

The palace confirms that the accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate or the private home of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to photos posted on ITV News, the accident appears to have involved a black Range Rover, which overturned in the road. No word on who the car belonged to.