You Have to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sneaky PDA During Date Night

Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 9:54 AM
Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Oh, we see you Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Wednesday night was date night for the royal couple who stepped out to attend Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall.
The performance benefiting Prince Harry's Sentebale charity captivated the couple from beginning to end. In fact, a sweet moment was caught between the pair that has fans smiling from ear-to-ear.
In video posted on one of Meghan's fan account, cameras roled as Prince Harry put his hand out for Meghan to hold. As you likely could have guessed, the Duchess of Sussex didn't hesitate to grab it and enjoy the rest of the show.
As for Meghan's fashion during her night out, the mom-to-be opted for a navy blue, sequined, floor-length Roland Mouret gown. She accessorized with a black satin Givenchy clutch and an elegant gold bracelet.
The blue dress had some royal watchers speculating that Meghan and her husband may be expecting a boy in the coming months.
Ultimately, it's been widely reported that the couple is waiting until the birth to find out the sex.
As she plans the arrival of her first child, Meghan continues to have a busy schedule that includes both royal events and casual outings.
And in between all her commitments, the Duchess is still making time to interact with fans and royal watchers including one woman who made quite the comment.
"Lovely lady, you are!" one woman shared in videos posted by reporters on social media. "May the good lord always bless you...And you're a fat lady!"
"I'll take it!" Meghan replied while sharing some laughs.
Kids—and adults—say the darndest things!
