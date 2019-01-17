Joe Alwyn Clears Up Misconceptions About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift may know places where she and Joe Alwyn can hide, but he insists their relationship is not "strangely private."

The 27-year-old actor, who stars in award season contenders The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots and Boy Erased, opens up about his personal and professional life in a new interview with Mr. Porter's The Journal. Alwyn, who was just finishing up drama school when he was cast in his first film, the lead in Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, started a relationship with superstar Swift around the time of the movie's release in Nov. 2016.

The couple kept their romance out of the spotlight for quite some time, but in recent months, the duo has been spotted out and about together on a number of occasions.