Watch Halle Berry Team Up With Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 8:34 AM

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3

Lionsgate

Halle Berry is ready for battle, teaming up with Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

In a just-released trailer for the third film in the action-packed franchise, Reeves returns as the hitman John Wick, who has a $14 million bounty on his head. As Wick works on trying to escape, he bumps into Sofia (Berry).

"Sofia?" Wick says in the trailer. "We're not going in like the old days. Just a conversation."

"Nothing's ever just a conversation with you John," she replies.

Berry first confirmed her involvement in the film back in May, posting a note to social media that read, "See you in a year, Mr. Wick." Berry captioned the post, "It's a date. 5.17.19."

The following month, the first still of Berry in action as Sofia was released.

"A woman on a mission. @HalleBerry is Sofia in #JohnWick3," the film's Twitter account shared in June, along with the photo.

Watch the first trailer for the movie above to see Berry and Reeves prepare for battle!

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17.

