Amy Schumer Sounds Off After an Instagram User Edited Her to Look "Insta Ready"

Amy Schumer doesn't want to be edited. 

The star took a stand against society's beauty expectations when she caught wind of an Instagram account that had edited her photo to look "insta ready."

"DM me pictures you would like to post and I will make them insta ready," the Instagram account captioned a side-by-side photo of Schumer without and with the edits. "Like what [I] did with Amy Schumer? I will do that for you too."

In the edited shot, Schumer's face and nose had been narrowed, her eyes enlarged and brightened, her under-eye area smoothed and lipstick applied. 

Well, the Emmy winner wanted none of it. "Woof," she commented. "This is not good for our culture. I like how i look and don't want to look like a carbon copy of this one type woman you feel is the best way to look." It appears the Instagram account has since been deleted. 

This is far from the first time the expectant star has spoken out against unrealistic beauty standards and the role editing photos plays. 

Over the summer, she denounced an edited bikini photo of herself that had been shared on another Instagram account. 

Amy Schumer, Photo Edit

Instagram

"So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better I'm [sic] my OPINION in the second photo," the Instagram user captioned the since-deleted post. 

"I disagree. I like how I really look. That's my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy," Schumer wrote back in a comment. "I look like I'd give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it's not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we're both right."

The editor quickly learned a lesson. "I'm sorry Amy! It was unfair to do that to you," the Instagram user apologized in another post. "I didn't think much about it when I first posted the pic. I've seen a lot of people photoshopping celebrities so I didn't think mine would even be a blimp. I spent like 30 min making the photo and I should have never posted it! I'm glad people called out this post! That was a d--k move on my end. Well all I can do is apologize, I'm sorry."

Bottom line: Amy Schumer likes herself the way she is—and so should you. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
