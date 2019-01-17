Who's Going to Be the Top Chef: Kentucky Winner?

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 9:00 AM

Top Chef

Bravo

Top Chef: Kentucky, the 16th season of the Bravo reality series, is about halfway through the competition…and the frontrunner was sent home.

Nini Nguyen, the contestant with the most wins (two), was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. She made her way to Last Chance Kitchen where she was bested by season 15 contestant Brother Luck and he returned to the competition in week six.

For weeks it looked like Nini was the one to beat. Now? It's anybody's game.

We've broken down the competition below, looking at the remaining contestants wins so far, as well as placement in the top and bottom.

Photos

Meet the Top Chef: Kentucky Contestants

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Caitlin Steininger

Wins: 0

Caitlin was the first to be eliminated with her tomato cobbler, salt and pepper biscuits and homemade ricotta.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Natalie Maronski

Wins: 1

Despite winning the first challenge, Natalie was sent home in week two for her meyer lemon curd pie with mascarpone and bourbon glaze.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Kevin Scharpf

Wins: 0

Kevin went home in week three for his ricotta cake with ricotta whipped cream and macerated cherries.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Pablo Lamon

Wins: 0

Pablo was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. His dish was the seared scallops with sunchoke, apple puree and lime.

Top Chef

Bravo

ELIMINATED: Nini Nguyen

Wins: 2

Nini was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. She served front of the house and provided the cocoa nib sorbet, chocolate crumble and chocolate ganache.

Brother Luck, Top Chef

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

ELIMINATED: Brother Luck

Wins: 0

Brother Luck, a season 15 contestant, returned to the competition via Last Chance Kitchen...and then was eliminated the same episode he returned in.

Top Chef

Bravo

Adrienne Wright

Wins: 0

After nearly being eliminated in the first episode, Adrienne went on to place high a few times.

Top Chef

Bravo

Eddie Konrad

Wins: 0

No wins so far, but he has placed in the top dishes a few times.

Top Chef

Bravo

Justin Sutherland

Wins: 0

Justin has skated by through most challenges, not once getting a top dish and only once being placed in the bottom.

Top Chef

Bravo

Kelsey Barnard Clark

Wins: 0

Kelsey had a few dishes in the top category and just one in low so far.

Top Chef

Bravo

Brandon Rosen

Wins: 0

Brandon found himself in the bottom twice so far, and yet to receive praise as one of the favorite dishes.

Top Chef

Bravo

Sara Bradley

Wins: 0

Sara has found herself in the bottom twice in a row now.

Top Chef

Bravo

Michelle Minori

Wins: 0

Michelle is another middle of the pack contestants.

Top Chef

Bravo

David Viana

Wins: 0

Despite taking home two Quickfire Challenge wins, David has yet to win a main challenge. However, he has placed in the top twice and only in the bottom once.

Top Chef

Bravo

Eric Adjepong

Wins: 1

Eric was middle of the pack until a recent top dish and win.

Top Chef

Bravo

Brian Young

Wins: 1

While he has one win so far, Brian was also in the bottom three twice.

In the Thursday, Jan. 17 episode of the cooking competition, Lena Waithe surprises the cheftestants and challenges them to make their best version of the Hot Brown, an open-faced sandwich of turkey and bacon, covered in Mornay sauced and either baked or broiled until the bread becomes crisp and the sauce browns, a trademark Kentucky dish. Nancy Silverton and Dario Cecchini show the remaining chefs how to break down a whole cow and then they must cook with it and locally-sourced Kentucky ingredients.

Top Chef airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

