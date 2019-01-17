Camila Cabello, Cardi B and More to Perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 7:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Getty Images

Music's Biggest Night is about to get even bigger.

The Recording Academy announced the performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards on Thursday, and fans will definitely recognize a few famous faces.

Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the artists set to take the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center that night. Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves are also set to perform.

The night is sure to be a memorable one for these artists. Not only are Cabello and Mendes making their Grammy performance debut, but both stars are also up for a few awards. The "Never Be the Same" singer is in the running for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)," as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila. Meanwhile, Mendes is nominated for Song of the Year for his chart-topper "In My Blood," as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for Shawn Mendes.

Read

Shawn Mendes "Walking on Clouds" Over First Grammy Nominations

However, they aren't the only performers hoping to win a trophy. Cardi B is also a contender in five categories: Record of the Year ("I Like It"), Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Maroon 5 ("Girls Like You"), Best Rap Performance ("Be Careful") and Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy). In addition, Monáe is up for two awards—Album of the Year (Dirty Computer) and Best Music Video (Pink)"—and Musgraves is nominated for four Grammys: Album of the Year (Golden Hour), Best Country Solo Performance ("Butterflies"), Best Country Song ("Space") and Best Country Album (Golden Hour).

There are even some first-time nominees in the group. In addition to Mendes and Cabello, Dan + Shay are up for Best Country  Duo/Group performance for their song "Tequila," and Post Malone is in the running in four categories: Record Of The Year ("Rockstar" with 21 Savage), Album Of The Year (Beerbongs & Bentleys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Better Now"), and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Rockstar"). 

To see the full list of nominees, check out the list here.

Read

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

Alicia Keys is set to host the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. 

Fans can catch all the action by tuning into the CBS Television Network Sunday, Feb. 10 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes , Cardi B , Post Malone , Janelle Monáe , Kacey Musgraves , Awards , Grammys , 2019 Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gladys Knight, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Gladys Knight to Sing the National Anthem at the 2019 Super Bowl

Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3

Watch Halle Berry Team Up With Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 Trailer

Betty White, The Golden Girls

Happy Betty White Day! Celebrate the Star's Birthday With Her Greatest Roles Ever

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Sounds Off After an Instagram User Edited Her to Look "Insta Ready"

Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Rob Kardashian Impressed by Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden

Kelly CLarkson, The Voice

Watch Kelly Clarkson Bring the "Heat" as She Preps for Her New Tour

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Calls Out Stephen Colbert for Naming Maggie the "Better Gyllenhaal"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.