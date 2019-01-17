Watch Kelly Clarkson Bring the "Heat" as She Preps for Her New Tour

Kelly Clarkson is a whole lotta woman—and she's got a whole lotta fun in store!

The 36-year-old singer invited E! News' Justin Sylvester to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Meaning of Life Tour before it begins Jan. 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. "It's kind of a crazy, chaotic mess right now, but we're excited," she said. "It's coming together!"

The Meaning of Life Tour marks her first time hitting the road in three years. "We have four kids," she said, referencing hubby Brandon Blackstock, "so it took a minute to get here again."

Clarkson's family will join her on tour, but this time, she's found more balance. "The last time I toured, I was trying to be supermom and a pop star at the same time," she said, "and that was really hard." Also keeping her busy? "We shoot The Voice while on tour." That means Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are touring concurrently. "So," she said, "come see my show!"