Nina Dobrev Defends Friendships With Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

Nina Dobrev is, and always has been, a supportive friend.

The 30-year-old Fam actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's after-show Wednesday, where a viewer called in to ask about her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed. "Do you see Ian?" the man asked, seemingly taking her aback. "And now that he's married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?"

"I don't think that's weird at all," Dobrev said. "That's great. Why can't everyone be friends?"

Dobrev, who has addressed the matter many times, added, "I think that they have a beautiful baby. They are happy—and so am I. What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."

"Absolutely," host Andy Cohen said. "Peace and love, man."