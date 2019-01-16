Mariah Carey Issues Brutal Response to Assistant She Accuses of Extortion

Mariah Carey isn't going down without a fight.

The Caution artist recently filed a lawsuit against her former executive assistant Lianna Azarian who started working for the singer in 2015 until November 2017. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Azarian is accused of being "a grifter, a Peeping Tom(asina) and an extortionist." Carey's counsel also accused Azarian of "outright stealing" from the artist.

The case against Carey's former assistant revolves around Azarian allegedly filming the singer without her permission. The documents states, "Azarian, without Mariah's knowledge or permission, secretly filmed Mariah engaged in personal activities which, if revealed, Azarian knew would be personally embarrassing and professionally damaging to Mariah."

Azarian allegedly said she "would sell the video for a profit and buy herself a home" if Carey fired her. Azarian signed a nondisclosure agreement, which E! News has a copy of, when she started working for the singer and showing these supposed "embarrassing" videos would violate that agreement.

Carey's rep continued to criticize Azarian and justified the lawsuit in a statement to E! News.