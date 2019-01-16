Jennifer Garner Joins the Marie Kondo Craze and Wants the Guru to Clean Her Junk Drawer

Jennifer Garner is clearly following the "new year, new me" motto because she's already doing a bit of spring cleaning.

It appears the A-list star is on the pulse of the culture because, like many of us, Garner has apparently watched Netflix's hit reality show, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

Following Marie Kondo's method, KonMari, Jen is ready to get rid of the the things that "don't spark joy."

How are we so sure? The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to hilariously share her junk drawer. In her 23-second video clip, she unsurprisingly called on the organization guru to "Marie Kondo" her home.

"@mariekondo—I'm all about it," she wrote. Adding the following hashtags, "#doubloonssparkjoy, #junkdrawer, and #canyoucomeover."

Fans on Instagram immediately felt seen, as Garner was scouring through her drawer filled with random things. "Is this a rain bonnet," the actress laughed in the short clip. "Silken Mist, why?! Why do I have it? I don't know."